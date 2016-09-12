BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Misa Investments Ltd :
* Combined minority investment of $500 million by TPG Capital, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for combined stake of 17% in MISA investments ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.