BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
* Aisling Capital IV Lp reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as Of August 16 - Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2cgbcIZ) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, May 16 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group's bid to buy Cargill Inc's U.S. power and gas trading book has fallen through, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.