BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Albemarle Corp :
* Albemarle signs agreement for exclusive exploration and acquisition rights to lithium resource in Argentina
* Entered into an agreement with Bolland Minera S.A., for exclusive exploration and acquisition rights to a lithium resource in Antofalla Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.