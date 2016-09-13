Sept 13 Cellnovo Group SA :

* H1 net loss stable at EUR 7.2 million ($8.09 million)compared to loss of EUR 7.3 million over same period in 2015

* H1 sales EUR 753,000 versus EUR 68,000 year ago

* H1 operating loss EUR 7.5 million versus loss of EUR 7.4 million year ago