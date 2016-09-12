Sept 12 Bond International Software Plc :

* Co has received undertakings to vote in favour of sale resolution of over 10.9 mln ordinary shares or 25.83 pct of shares

* Says sale of Bond International Software (UK) Limited and units for a cash consideration of 17.25 mln stg

* Says debt adjustment is expected to increase cash payable to company on completion to 18.4 mln stg

* Entered conditional deal with Hockliffe Ltd for sale of its staffing software subsidiaries