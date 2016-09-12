BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Callon Petroleum Co
* Callon Petroleum Company announces launch of $350 million placement of senior unsecured notes
* Says intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 in a private placement
* Company intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay amounts borrowed under its second lien term loan
* Company also intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including for a potential increase in drilling activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.