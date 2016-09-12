CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se
* Conwert immobilien invest se (conwert) intends to sell a large part of its remaining commercial property portfolio to an international group of investors
* Sales price is likely to be around eur 335 mn, and thereby expected to be slightly above book value
* Property portfolio consists of 36 office and retail properties in austria and germany with total usable space of approximately 207,000 sqm
* Once negotiations are successfully concluded, conwert will thereby sell around 40% of non-core portfolio it currently holds
* Sale is subject to concluding due diligence and competition authority approval
* Signing of transaction is expected for end of september 2016 after successful conclusion of negotiations, with closing anticipated in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Vienna newsroom)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017