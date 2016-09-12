BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Preformed Line Products Co
* On September 9, Eric R. Graef, cfo and Vice President-Finance of preformed line products co announced plans to retire
* Currently in process of identifying a successor to fill CFO and Vice President-Finance positions upon Graef retirement Source text - bit.ly/2c4vvCZ
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.