BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* Anadarko announces $2 billion property acquisition
* Definitive agreement to acquire Deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets of Freeport McMoran Oil & Gas for $2.0 billion
* Deal adds approximately 80,000 net barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, more than 80 percent of which is oil
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp says upon closing, transaction is expected to add approximately 80,000 boe per day to Anadarko's sales - volume guidance
* Deal immediately accretive
* Company is increasing estimated ultimate recovery of field to more than 400 million boe from previous 300-plus million boe
* Year capital guidance, not including acquisition, to a range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion
* Anadarko will increase its working interest in lucius to approximately 49 percent from its previous 23.8-percent ownership
* Deal, development cost of acquired properties, excluding $300 million of materials inventory is about $13.50/boe for proved reserves to be bought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.