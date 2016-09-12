BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Inphi Corp :
* On September 12, 2016, co issued $287.5 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2021 - sec filing
* Inphi corp says notes will mature on September 1, 2021
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears in cash Source text (bit.ly/2cjvtYZ) Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.