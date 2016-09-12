BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 12 Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc :
* Reaffirms previously issued guidance for net income per share for 3 months ending sept 30 to be between $0.46 and $0.52
* Reaffirms previously issued guidance for ffo per share for three months ending sept. 30, and year ending dec. 31, 2016
* Reaffirms previously issued guidance for net income per share for year ending dec 31, 2016 to be between $1.91 and $2.01
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2crbbQa) Further company coverage:
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.