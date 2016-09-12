Sept 12 Nbcuniversal Media Llc :

* NBCUniversal Media Llc Says On September 7, 2016 Co and comcast corp amended and restated matching revolving credit notes -Sec filing

* NBCUniversal Media Llc says amendment increases amount that co can borrow from comcast and that comcast can borrow from co from $3 billion to $5 billion

* Amendment to extend maturity date of revolving credit notes from march 15, 2023 to march 15, 2026