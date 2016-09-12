BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Regis Corp :
* On September 6 steven spiegel gave notice of intention to resign from his position as chief financial officer at end of september 2016
* Regis Corp Says Eric Bakken, Chief Administrative Officer And General Counsel, Will Become Interim Cfo Upon Spiegel's Departure -Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2cRQzme) Further company coverage:
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.