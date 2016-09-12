BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
Sept 12 Penn Virginia Corp :
* Penn Virginia Corporation emerges from bankruptcy
* Company has commitment for up to $200 million in new financing and closes on a $50 million rights offering
* Establishes board of directors led by Chairman Harry Quarls
* Emerged from bankruptcy having reduced its total long-term debt by approximately $1.1 billion
* Upon emergence,co will have about $75.4 million drawn on new revolving credit facility and $10.0 million of unrestricted cash
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.