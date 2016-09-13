MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 12 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :
* Pacific provides an update on its restructuring transaction and anticipated implementation date
* Expects to implement plan, close creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction during week of October 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities