Sept 13 Denmark-based card payment services
company Nets A/S plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the
Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.
* Nets sets indicative offer price range of DKK 130 to DKK
160 per share of nominal value DKK 1 each
* Nets says implied market capitalisation of DKK 26 billion
to DKK 32 billion ($3.92-4.83 billion) after issuance of new
shares in offering
* Nets says offering comprises up to 42,307,693 new shares
to be issued by company, which would generate gross proceeds of
approximately DKK 5.5 billion
* Nets says an overallotment option of up to 15,750,000
shares has been granted to managers by certain of Nets' current
shareholders
* Nets says offering is expected to result in a free float
between 40 and 60 percent of Nets A/S share capital
* Nets says offer period is from 13 September 2016 to 26
September at 11 am CET
* Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.6267 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)