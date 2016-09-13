Sept 13 PetroQuest Energy Inc

* PetroQuest energy announces amendment to support agreements and waiver of minimum condition allowing existing tenders to be sufficient to consummate exchange offers

* Waiving condition to exchange offers and consent solicitation requiring valid tender of at least 90% of total combined outstanding aggregate principal amount

* Waiving the condition to exchange offers and consent solicitation requiring valid tender of at least 90% of 2017 notes and 2021 notes

* Entered into an amendment to its previously announced commitment letter for a $50 million four-year multi-draw term loan facility

* Amendment to reduce minimum required percentage of old notes exchanged in exchange offers, consent solicitation from 87% to 85.9%