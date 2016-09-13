BRIEF-Motor Trade Finance posts HY profit after tax of NZ$4.4 mln
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
Sept 13 Atlantic Alliance Partnership
* On Sept 13, AAPC's board determined it is no longer in best interests of AAPC's shareholders to proceed with TLA Worldwide's offer
* UK panel on takeovers and mergers confirmed that offer will be withdrawn as also agreed with TLA - SEC filing
* AAPC's board's determination to not proceed, considering TLA's withdrawal of its recommendation of offer to TLA shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Australian shares are poised for a positive start to the week, taking leads from Wall Street, which ended higher in its previous session, as well as strong metal prices. The local share price index futures was up 0.5 percent, or 26 points, to 5,752, a 24.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.1 percent, or 6.75 po