Sept 13 Atlantic Alliance Partnership

* On Sept 13, AAPC's board determined it is no longer in best interests of AAPC's shareholders to proceed with TLA Worldwide's offer

* UK panel on takeovers and mergers confirmed that offer will be withdrawn as also agreed with TLA - SEC filing

* AAPC's board's determination to not proceed, considering TLA's withdrawal of its recommendation of offer to TLA shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: