Sept 13 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Signs deal with Seraplex Inc for sale of 19,682 liters of blood plasma not suitable for fractionation process for total of 295,230 euros ($332,075)

* Previously, in May, sold 19,682 liters of blood plasma not suitable for fractionation process to Seraplex Inc

* The total value of both agreements is 479,475 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)