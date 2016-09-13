BRIEF-Motor Trade Finance posts HY profit after tax of NZ$4.4 mln
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
Sept 13 Difference Capital Financial inc
* Difference Capital announces normal course issuer bid for common shares
* Difference Capital Financial inc says it intends to purchase for cancellation up to 1.6 million of common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Difference Capital Financial inc]
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
May 22 Australian shares are poised for a positive start to the week, taking leads from Wall Street, which ended higher in its previous session, as well as strong metal prices. The local share price index futures was up 0.5 percent, or 26 points, to 5,752, a 24.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.1 percent, or 6.75 po