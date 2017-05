Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Galena Biopharma Inc says presents preclinical Neuvax data in Ovarian and Pancreatic cancer

* Galena Biopharma Inc says administration of Neuvax vaccination resulted in a specific, delayed type hypersensitivity reaction

* Both Ovarian and Pancreatic tumor growth rate was significantly reduced in NSG mice that received CD8+ T cells from Neuvax-immunized mice Source text for Eikon: