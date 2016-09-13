France's Macron to meet unions on Tuesday on labour reform
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
Sept 13 S&P Global Ratings:
* Ohio's series 2016C bonds rated 'AA' with a stable outlook; GO debt affirmed at 'AA+'
* Stable outlook reflects view of Ohio's improved structural budget alignment and steady economic growth Source text (bit.ly/2cB6aFh)
May 21 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said.