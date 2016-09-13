BRIEF-Motor Trade Finance posts HY profit after tax of NZ$4.4 mln
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
Sept 13 Turquoise Capital Corp
* Turquoise Capital Corp. enters into definitive agreement for qualifying transaction with Five Star Diamonds Ltd.
* Under terms, co and five star will complete deal that will result in reverse takeover of turquoise by shareholders of Five Star
* Five Star to merge with a whollyowned subsidiary of Turquoise and become a whollyowned subsidiary of Turquoise.
* Upon completion, expected that Matthew Wood will serve as president, CEO and Brian Mcmaster will serve as CFO of resulting issuer
* Following completion of transaction Turquoise shareholders will hold about 6.0% of common shares of resulting issuer
* Following completion, former Five Star shareholders will hold approximately 94.0% of common shares of resulting issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Australian shares are poised for a positive start to the week, taking leads from Wall Street, which ended higher in its previous session, as well as strong metal prices. The local share price index futures was up 0.5 percent, or 26 points, to 5,752, a 24.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.1 percent, or 6.75 po