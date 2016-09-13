Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* The Bank Of Japan plans to position taking interest rates further into negative territory as centerpiece of its future easing program - Nikkei

* The BOJ is expected to compile review concluding that economic benefits of minus 0.1% deposit rate announced in J:Pan outweigh side effects - Nikkei

* The BOJ plans to explore further rate cuts, but will also discuss limiting side effects as well - Nikkei

* The BOJ will retain its target of 2% price growth, but will consider effectively abandoning a pledge to reach that target in two years - Nikkei