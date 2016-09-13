MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 13 Arch Coal Inc:
* Arch Coal plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Arch expects to emerge from bankruptcy in early October
* Amended plan of reorganization eliminates more than $4.7 billion in debt from Arch's balance sheet
* Arch Coal Inc says Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Arch Coal, and PJT Partners is serving as financial advisor Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities