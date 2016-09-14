BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 GeNeuro :
* Phase 2b Multiple Sclerosis study recruitment reaches halfway mark ahead of schedule
* The double-blind, placebo-controlled study, CHANGE-MS is slated to enroll 260 patients in 69 clinical centers in 13 European countries
* CHANGE-MS Phase 2b study is fully funded through GeNeuro`s 362.5 million euros ($406.76 million) partnership with Servier signed in 2014
* Primary data read-out confirmed in Q4 2017
* Over 130 of 260 patients enrolled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.