BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Ipsen SA:
* European Commission approves Ipsen's Cabometyx (cabozantinib) tablets for the treatment of advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) in adults following prior Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)-targeted therapy
* Cabometyx (cabozantinib) improves OS across all evaluated patient subgroups
* Approval is based on results of a large, randomized phase 3 trial meteor
* Cabometyx (cabozantinib) has a unique mechanism of action with potential to overcome resistance to VEGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.