Sept 14 Xior Student Housing NV :

* In H1 2016, Xior Student Housing achieved a net rental income of 4.7 million euros ($5.27 million), increase of 21.7 pct since Q1

* Results for first half year in line with expectations and confirmation of expected net current result per share and associated gross dividend of 1.13 euro for 2016

* Occupancy rate: 97.4 pct versus 97.8 pct as of 31 December 2015

* Xior confirms its objectives for 2016