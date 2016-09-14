BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Theradiag SA :
* Theradiag carries out a capital increase fully subscribed by its Chinese partner HOB Biotech
* HOB Biotech now holds 10.77 pct of Theradiag's capital following this transaction
* New shares were subscribed for 3.35 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.