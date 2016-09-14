BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Implanet SA :
* Successful first surgical procedures with new Jazz Lock Implant
* Having obtained CE marking and 510K clearance, Jazz Lock has been used in select hospitals in France, Italy and United States
* Initial positive results in over 25 cases strengthen Implanet's intention to carry out wide-scale international launch of Jazz Lock by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.