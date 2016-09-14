Sept 14 Implanet SA :

* Successful first surgical procedures with new Jazz Lock Implant

* Having obtained CE marking and 510K clearance, Jazz Lock has been used in select hospitals in France, Italy and United States

* Initial positive results in over 25 cases strengthen Implanet's intention to carry out wide-scale international launch of Jazz Lock by end of year