BRIEF-Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 ZF Friedrichshafen CEO on conference call
* Says further raising offer for Haldex is not on the table
* Says still convinced can reach 90 percent acceptance of Haldex offer
* Says has all anti-trust clearances for Haldex takeover except one from Russia, which is expected by end of the week Further company coverage:
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner