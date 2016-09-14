BRIEF-Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Robinson Europe SA :
* Q3 2015/2016 revenue flat at 4.3 million zlotys yoy
* Q3 2015/2016 net profit 212,661 zlotys versus 107,188 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8745 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner