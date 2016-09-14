BRIEF-Digital China Group to invest 60 mln yuan to set up network technology co with partner
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
Sept 14 Rodina OJSC :
* Says Boris Zarankin divests 5.22 pct stake in company
* Konstantin Averin increases its stake in company to 14.97 pct from 9.75 pct Source text: bit.ly/2caf4tZ, bit.ly/2cm73Ua
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25