BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Inmarsat Plc :
* New senior notes offering
* New senior notes offering of $400 million due 2024
* Offering $400 million of fixed rate senior notes due 2024
* Notes will be issued as part of Inmarsat group's ongoing plans to optimise financing costs and group's debt maturity profile.
* Intends to use proceeds to repay EIB facility (approximately $107 million) and remainder for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26