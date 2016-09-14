Sept 14 Inmarsat Plc :

* New senior notes offering

* New senior notes offering of $400 million due 2024

* Offering $400 million of fixed rate senior notes due 2024

* Notes will be issued as part of Inmarsat group's ongoing plans to optimise financing costs and group's debt maturity profile.

* Intends to use proceeds to repay EIB facility (approximately $107 million) and remainder for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)