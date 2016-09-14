BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :
* Reviewed provisional group financial results for the year ended June 30 2016
* FY normalised revenue 35.6 bln rand, operating pretax profit of 9.5 bln rand; HEPS of 1263.7 cents
* If GSK portfolio was owned for entire 2017, would be expected to add about 75 cents per share to normalised headline earnings per share
* "Anaesthetics has been identified as a therapeutic category which is aligned with group's strategic development plans"
* Inventory carrying levels remain too high in certain business units and various projects are underway to rectify this position
* Board declared gross dividend of 248 cents per ordinary share (2015: capital distribution of 216 cents per share)
* It is anticipated that between 500 mln rand and 1 bln rand in further synergies will be achieved in FY 2017
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.