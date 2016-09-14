BRIEF-Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
* Chairman says inventory buybacks and store closures will not be the end of it, we'll have to slim down into the real demand of the market
* Richemont CFO says inventory buybacks likely over for Cartier, a bit more to come in H2 for other brands
* Richemont CFO says no plans for further job cuts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner