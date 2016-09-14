BRIEF-Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
May 22 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
Sept 14 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Says wins contracts from the European Space Agency to implement Spain's S3T surveillance and tracking system for objects in low Earth orbit worth a total of 17 million euros ($19.1 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 45 percent stake in technology service firm for 945 million yuan ($137.17 million)