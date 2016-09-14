Sept 14 Avi Partners Llc Says It Is Prepared To Offer To Acquire All Of Outstanding Shares Of Yume Inc At Purchase Price In Range Of $4.52 To $5.22 Per Share

* AVI Partners LLC says it is prepared to offer to acquire all of outstanding shares of YuMe Inc at purchase price in range of $4.52 to $5.22 per share - SEC filing

* AVI Partners says its offer for YuMe Inc subject to co having at least $63 million of cash and cash equivalents at time of any such transaction

* Offer to buyout YuMe also subject to negotiation of satisfactory management agreement to eliminate unnecessary operating costs of not less than $10 million

* AVI Partners owns 10.4 percent stake in YuMe Inc as of Aug 25

* AVI Partners says currently intend to further discuss and negotiate the offer with YuMe and may enter into a customary confidentiality agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2cXhHMD)