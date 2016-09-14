BRIEF-Digital China Group to invest 60 mln yuan to set up network technology co with partner
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
Sept 14 Bloober Team SA :
* To receive up to 150,000 euro ($168,375) subsidy for its Dum Spiro project
* The subsidy to be granted by the Executive Agency Education, Audiovisual and Culture (EACEA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25