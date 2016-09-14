Sept 14 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford outlines growth plan: fortify profit pillars;
transform underperforming operations; invest in emerging
opportunities to be a leader in electrification, autonomy and
mobility
* Says expects financial performance of its core business to
be strong through 2018
* Expects total company results decline in 2017 - as ford
invests in emerging opportunities - and improve in 2018
* This year, Ford expects total company adjusted pre-tax
profit to be about $10.2 billion
* Says also is taking a new look at how to lead in select
emerging markets
* Total company results, however, are expected to decline in
2017 compared to 2016 and improve in 2018
* "decline in 2017 is result of increasing investments and
costs for emerging opportunities"
* "ford has plans to achieve cost efficiencies averaging $3
billion annually between 2016 and 2018"
* Sees Russia and South America positioned for recovery,
ASEAN remaining profitable and a path to profitable growth in
middle east and africa
* Total automotive operating cash flow remains positive
through 2018
* "Capital allocation through 2018 will focus mainly on
product, emerging opportunities and shareholder actions"
* Investing $4.5 billion in electrified solutions and
introducing 13 new electrified vehicles - representing 40
percent of its lineup - by 2020
* "Ford reiterated its plan to pay regular dividends through
a business cycle, as well as pay a supplemental dividend when
appropriate"
* Through 2018, overall cash balance expected to stay at or
above company's minimum target of $20 billion
* Says projects that autonomous vehicles could account for
up to 20 percent of vehicle sales by end of next decade
* Ford is re-evaluating its strategy and business model for
india
* Ford will acquire Chariot, a crowd-sourced shuttle
service, to grow Ford's shuttle services globally
* Partnering with motivate, global leader in bike sharing,
to add more transportation options for users with new ford
gobike
