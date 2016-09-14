Sept 14 Sepura Plc :

* Trading update

* Now anticipates adjusted EBITDA for current financial year could be c.60 pct lower than its previous expectations

* Revised revenue expectations may require Sepura to discuss with its lenders a possible waiver of certain of its covenants from march 2017

* Latest sales pipeline and associated timing indicates that order intake for FY will have a significant impact on group's FY17 revenues

* Further significant savings are being targeted to realign fundamentally cost base as part of continual drive for operational efficiencies across group