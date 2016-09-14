BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Sepura Plc :
* Trading update
* Now anticipates adjusted EBITDA for current financial year could be c.60 pct lower than its previous expectations
* Revised revenue expectations may require Sepura to discuss with its lenders a possible waiver of certain of its covenants from march 2017
* Latest sales pipeline and associated timing indicates that order intake for FY will have a significant impact on group's FY17 revenues
* Further significant savings are being targeted to realign fundamentally cost base as part of continual drive for operational efficiencies across group
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26