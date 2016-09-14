BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Sepura Plc :
* Gordon Watling, its chief executive officer, that he has received medical advice to take an immediate and extended period of absence
* Richard Smith, chief financial officer, has been appointed acting chief executive officer with immediate effect
* Board will now assess implications for senior management capacity and responsibilities
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26