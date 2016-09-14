Sept 14 Ford Motor Co:

* Plan to launch a "high volume, SAE Level 4" autonomous vehicle for ride-hailing or ride-sharing in 2021

* Low volume AV Transportation as a Service (TAAS) production vehicles will be introduced in 2018, paving the way for a high volume all-new product in 2021

* Initial application for Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Level 4 autonomous vehicle in a ride-hailing or ride-sharing service, with personal use to follow at a later date

* "Investing or collaborating with four startups on autonomous vehicle development"

* "Capital spending to increase as a percent of auto revenue through 2018, then decline"

* Beyond dynamic shuttle and bikes, will develop data-based services like telematics and vehicle management for AV fleets - Investor presentation Source text - (ford.to/2cGZ1Vg) Further company coverage: