BRIEF-Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26, B shares on June 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders
Sept 14 E*Trade Financial Corp
* e*trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for august 2016
* E*Trade Financial says DARTS for August were 143,831, a two percent decrease from July and a 20 percent decrease from year ago period
* Added 31,481 gross new brokerage accounts in august and ended month with approximately 3.3 million brokerage accounts an increase of 7,308 from July
* e*trade financial corp says net new brokerage assets were $0.9 billion in august
* During august, customer security holdings increased by $0.8 billion, and brokerage-related cash increased by $1.2 billion to $46.2 billion
May 22 Australia shares rose on Monday and looked set to break a three-session losing streak, as gains in financials, metals and energy companies bolstered the index.