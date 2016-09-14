BRIEF-Digital China Group to invest 60 mln yuan to set up network technology co with partner
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
Sept 14 Virgin Group :
* Virgin group says appointment of Amy Stirling to become its chief financial officer
* Stirling replaces JP Moorhead who is joining investment arm of Fidelity International Limited, Eight Roads as their chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25