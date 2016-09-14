BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Mobyt SpA :
* H1 revenue 14.8 million euros ($16.63 million) versus 11.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 1.5 million euros versus 0.7 million euros a year ago Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26