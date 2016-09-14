BRIEF-Digital China Group to invest 60 mln yuan to set up network technology co with partner
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
Sept 14 Netmedia SA :
* Its unit eTravel SA acquired 100 percent of Fly Away Travel Sp. z o.o. from Pinecardi Holdings Limited for 13.1 million zlotys ($3.40 million)
* The purpose of the transaction is to consolidate the market
* Agreed on acquisition on July 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8555 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25