BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Banzai SpA :
* H1 net profit 8.5 million euros ($9.55 million) versus loss 3.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 net result swung to profit thanks to 17.5 million euros of income from the sale of the vertical content unit in Q2
* Reported H1 preliminary revenue on July 21 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26