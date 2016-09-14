Sept 14 Banzai SpA :

* H1 net profit 8.5 million euros ($9.55 million) versus loss 3.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 net result swung to profit thanks to 17.5 million euros of income from the sale of the vertical content unit in Q2

* Reported H1 preliminary revenue on July 21