BRIEF-Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26, B shares on June 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders
Sept 14 Brait SE
* Board has resolved to propose to shareholders that company's registered office be transferred from Malta to United Kingdom
* Transfer will not impact co's primary listing on Euro MTF market of LUXSE or secondary listing on JSE
* Share capital of company will not be affected as a consequence of transfer
* Shareholders will have opportunity to vote on transfer proposals at an EGM , which is expected to be held by end of November 2016
* Following transfer, Brait intends to seek a listing on premium listing segment of official list maintained by UK listing authority
* Intends to be admitted to trading on LSE's main market for listed securities
* Company considering opportunities to raise capital by issue of new shares or issue of securities convertible into, or exchangeable for, share
May 22 Australia shares rose on Monday and looked set to break a three-session losing streak, as gains in financials, metals and energy companies bolstered the index.