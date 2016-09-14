BRIEF-Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26, B shares on June 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders
Sept 14 Morgans Hotel Group Co :
* Morgans receives revised takeover proposal and will adjourn special meeting of stockholders to evaluate
* "Letter reconfirms interest of Bidder V in pursuing an acquisition of common stock of Morgans for $2.75 per share"
* As part of submission, Bidder V also furnished letter of intent from new potential financing source which indicated that financing source is prepared
* Bidder V also provided to Morgans an executed non-disclosure agreement in form previously requested by company
* "board noted that there are significant concerns with regard to certainty and timing of any potential transaction with Bidder V"
* Board has not made, nor does currently propose to make, change in recommendation in favor of proposed merger with SBEEG Holdings, LLC
* Bidder V says new potential financing source to provide up to $500 million in capital to support transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Australia shares rose on Monday and looked set to break a three-session losing streak, as gains in financials, metals and energy companies bolstered the index.